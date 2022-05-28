Why I Won’t Step Down For Consensus Candidate – Bala Mohammed

Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi State and a Peoples Democratic Party presidential hopeful, has stated that he will not step down for a consensus candidate.

Mohammed told media at the PDP special national convention, which is now taking place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, that he was approached and urged to step down, but that it was “too late.”

When asked if he had been approached to step down, he said, “Yes, I have been approached but it is too late for me to step down for consensus candidate.

“Yes, I am a product of consensus. Presidency and governorship are issues of consensus but it came very late and it is not feasible for me to just abandon the project, leaving my supporters and Nigerians who look up to me.

“So, I am still in the race, I am not stepping down for anybody.”

