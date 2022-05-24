Wike Dissolves Cabinet, Sacks Chief Of Staff

The Rivers State Executive Council has been dissolved by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Mr Kelvin Ebiri, the special assistant to the governor on media, announced the dissolution of the cabinet in a statement on Tuesday, saying it was effective immediately.

He further stated that the Governor’s Chief of Staff and his Senior Special Assistant (Protocol) have been relieved of their duties.

In the statement, Governor Wike thanked the members of the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and commitment to the state’s growth and wished them the best in their future endeavors.

He directed that all former cabinet members take over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.