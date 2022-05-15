Wike: I’d End Banditry In My First Six Months As President

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, claims that if elected president, he would put an end to banditry within six months.

Wike stated that his administration would provide the security services with the supplies and equipment they need to put a stop to banditry in the country.

The governor spoke at a meeting with PDP delegates in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Saturday.

Wike urged delegates to vote for him for the party’s presidential ticket, saying that he will prioritize the safety and security of all Nigerians.

“Once there is insecurity you can’t do anything. You must have peace for investors to come in, for people to set up industries. So the basic thing in my first six months as president of Nigeria is to end banditry,” he said in a statement released by Kelvin Ebiri, his media aide.

“All those bandits, let them wait for me. I will pursue them. It is my job. I will provide to security agencies whatever they require.”