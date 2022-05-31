Wizkid And Baby Mama, Jada P Reportedly Expecting Second Child

Grammy winner Wizkid and his manager/baby mama Jada Pollock are reportedly expecting their second child.

According to an IG blogger, The Tattle Room, who shared the gist, Wizkid and Jada P, who live together in London, were spotted at an event on Sunday night, May 29th.

Jada P was said to have been seen with a visible baby bump which made her avoid the camera.

Also, a photo that was shared by Jada on her IG story a few weeks back which flashed her baby bump also goes a long way in solidifying the report.

The gist reads:

“Confirmed – Wizkid and his 3rd baby mama/manager, Jada, are expecting their second child.

The couple who live together in London were spotted together last night at an event in Atlanta, but according to our source, Jada who was spotted with a visible baby bump was made to stay away from cameras for obvious reasons.

Recall that last week, Jada gave us a glimpse of her baby bump via her IG story (Swipe).

The couple have a 4 year old together, Zion.

Congrats to them!

#wizkid #jadapollock”

See the post below:

Big Wiz currently has 3 sons from three women, Shola Ogudugu, Binta Diamond and Jada Pollock.