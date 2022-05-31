Wizkid And Tiwa Savage Reportedly Reunite After Years Of Feud

Recent reports have alleged that award winning singer, Tiwa Savage has reconciled with colleague, Wizkid.

The duo were spotted for the first time in two years at her US concert.

Recall, in 2020, reports claimed that Tiwa Savage and Wizkid had parted ways and unfollowed each other on social media.

The power singers who were believed to be in a relationship, shocked fans after they went their separate ways and avoided each other at social events for two years.

However, it seems they have settled their beef as Wizkid turned up to support her last night, May 29, 2022.

Wizkid was pictured at Tiwa Savage’s Water and Garri tour in the US. A photo of the both of them have been trending online.

See photo below: