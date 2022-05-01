Workers’ Day: We Will Continue To Prioritise Workers’ Welfare – Obaseki

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has promised employees in the state that their welfare will remain a top priority for his administration.

In a message released on May 1 to commemorate the 2022 Workers’ Day, Obaseki stated that things have continued to improve since his administration began.

He ascribed this to the state’s e-governance methods, claiming that they had enhanced work processes in the state, automated government systems, and ensured quality service delivery to Edo residents.

“As we mark Workers’ Day, I would like to appreciate workers in the state for their commitment to duty and diligence, which is responsible for the achievements recorded by my administration thus far. Edo people are, today, better off with the improved services provided by workers.

“In the last six years, we have ensured that workers in Edo State are provided with the right environment, tools, and encouraged to deliver optimal services to the people. From reconstructing office buildings, such as the Blocks C & D of the Secretariat Complex to the introduction of e-governance systems and robust welfare packages, workers have experienced a dramatic change in the conditions in which they work in the state.

“The e-governance system makes sure that our workforce is globally competitive and provides top-of-the-range services to the people. The transformation we are witnessing will ensure that the people are better served in the long run.

“It is also impressive that they have paid back in kind by delivering on their roles and responsibilities, which has created the atmosphere for the success of the reforms we have implemented.”