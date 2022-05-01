Workers’ Day: We’ll Work With Organised Labour To Address Issues – Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has reassured workers that the National Assembly will continue to work with Organized Labor to address their concerns.

He made the promise in a statement commemorating Nigerian workers on May Day this year, while also urging a swift and amicable settlement to the months-long Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

Ola Awoniyi, his spokesman, signed the statement.

“Nigerian workers deserve our appreciations and respects for their contributions to the development of our country,” Lawan said.

“I also salute them for their patriotic cooperation with the government and other institutions in the collective efforts to address societal challenges.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that Labour creates wealth for the nation, the more reason that the welfare of the Nigerian workers should always be accorded priority.

“As Parliament, the National Assembly will continue to partner with the Organised Labour in addressing issues that affect workers and the generality of the Nigerian people.

“Despite the prevailing challenges, the relationship between Labour and the Government should be cooperative in the overall interest of the country.

“In the spirit of May Day, I appeal for a speedy and amicable resolution of the ongoing negotiations between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) to ensure that our universities reopen for learning and research.

“We should always be mindful that no society can make meaningful progress without industrial peace and harmony.

“Once again, I say congratulations to all Nigerian workers and wish them a happy May Day.”