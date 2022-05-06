Yerima Joins APC Presidential Race After Meeting With Buhari

Ahmed Yerima, the former governor of Zamfara State, has entered the race for the APC presidential ticket.

After meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Friday, Yerima revealed his plans.

He claimed that the President had given him permission to contest the ticket.

He went on to say that he is operating in accordance with Nigeria’s constitution.

If elected, Yerima promised to address instability, poverty, and ignorance.

The former governor joins a long list of people who have expressed interest in succeeding President Buhari come May 2023.