‘You Left Sexy Maureen For This?’ – Netizens Mock Blossom Chukwujekwu For Dumping A Younger Wife To Marry Older Woman

Popular Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu ties the conjugal knot with Ehinome Winifred Akhuemokhan, the niece of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Before now, Blossom had been married to Maureen Esisi, although their marriage had crashed, coming to a screeching end over alleged infidelity.

Some internet users are criticizing Blossom Chukwujekwu for leaving his young and beautiful ex-wife, Maureen Esisi, to marry Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s niece, Winifred Akhuemokhan.