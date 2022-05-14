“You Mess With Grace, Serves You Right” – Tonto Dikeh Rejoices As Kpokpogri’s House Gets Demolished

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has reacted after her ex, Kpokpogri revealed his house is getting demolished.

Kpokpogri, popular referred to as the Prince of Delta has taken to social media to cry out after FCDA began demolishing his house in Abuja.

He had revealed that he doesn’t know why they, the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), were doing it and they hadn’t alerted him prior to the demolition.

He also added that he doesn’t know who might be paying them to raze down his home.

Amidst Kpokpogri’s sad and frenetic situation, Tonto Dikeh posted on her status saying that when one mess with the wrong lady, one gets what they deserve – a statement probably intended for Kpokpogri since the duo had had numerous online battle.

See her post below: