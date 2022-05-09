Yung6ix Speaks About His Newly Created Genre Called ‘Trapfro’

US-based Nigerian rapper, Onome Onokohwomo popularly known as Yung6ix has spoken out about his new Trapfro genre.

On an Instagram live chat, the rapper from Delta state discussed his kind of music, which he calls ‘Trapfro’ as well as the movement.

While speaking about the newly created genre, he stated that it is bigger than what his fans expect and he is making it work.

“I know what I am building ‘Trapfro’ is bigger than anything you guys have ever seen and you guys have not seen something like that work, but I have made myself work.

I came from Warri, I came farther than everybody to make it. When I first started making rap music they told me since you were born have you seen anybody from the south-south that made it doing rap music?”

Also, the rapper spoke about his performance on Rolling Loud and how all he is doing right now is about building the culture.

“But it is already working for me, I didn’t see any Nigerian rapper on Rolling Loud, the biggest hip hop festival in the world, I don’t want to bring tribalism into this thing but I know for a fact if it was somebody else that performed on that same Rolling Loud stage, in front of 25,000 Americans, unreleased records it is going to be something else, they are going to make it look like something else but I know my journey, I know my support system and I’m going to keep on going okay at the end of the day it’s all about building the culture.”