11 Ways to Increase Instagram Engagement (Free Tool Inside)

There are tons of ways on the web to increase Instagram engagement. But, in this article, we’ll be discussing the ones that are tried & tested and will surely give you the desired results.

Here are 11 Ways to Increase Instagram Engagement:

Be authentic

The first and foremost way to increase engagement on Instagram is to have your content on point. If your content is not up to the mark, all other strategies or tricks would be ineffective. You won’t get the desired results and get anywhere on the platform.

People prefer something that’s honest and relatable over perfectly polished. Make sure you always share quality content that is unique, authentic, and relevant to your target audience.

As a brand, you can go sharing content beyond your slick marketing campaign to boost engagements. You can go for sharing behind-the-scenes footage through stories, reels, posts, etc.

Write Strong Captions

After content, the next important thing is the caption of your posts. Sharing images or video content along with good captions is one of the best ways to improve your Instagram engagements. Instagram allows captions to be of a maximum of 2,200 characters in length. It allows users to use up to 30 hashtags in the caption. Also, you can use the captions to mention other profiles, storytelling, add links, etc. Make sure you do the optimum utilization of these and level up the game of your captions.

Leverage The Power Of Hashtags

When it comes to boosting engagements on Instagram, nothing can beat the power of hashtags. Hashtags must be part of everyone’s Instagram marketing strategy. The more relevant and right hashtags you use, the better you’ll reach your target audience and grow on the platform.

Your hashtags can be relevant to your brand, products, posts, any message you’re trying to convey, or your target audience. Although the maximum limit to use hashtags in captions is 30, we would ask you to use only 10-15. As a bonus tip, there are tons of tools and platforms out there you can use best hashtags.

Be Careful Of Follower Fatigue

Spamming your audience with 3-4 posts or even more in a single day is not the way to increase engagements. Posting content so frequently will only lead you closer to follower fatigue. As a result of follower fatigue, you’ll be very much prone to the risk of damaging your engagement rates.

Rather, increasing Instagram engagement requires posting high-quality content than posting frequently. Posting one of two quality posts a day or a week is ideal to keep improving your Instagram engagement rates.

Post At The Right Times

One of the best tactics you can use to increase Instagram engagements is to post at the right times. There are particular times in a day when your audience is most active and engaging. You can maximize your engagements by posting content during these times.

Include CTAs To Your Posts

Sometimes going simple is the best way to achieve something. Similarly, simply requesting your audience to like, comment, reshare, or save your posts can sometimes help you drive up your engagement rates to the next level. Hence, we would suggest you include an appropriate call-to-action in your captions. CTAs basically encourage your followers to spend more time and engage with your content.

Engage With Your Audience Through Comments

Interacting with your audience through comments is yet another great way to get more engagement on Instagram. In this, all you have to d is just respond to those who like and comment on your posts. Doing this will make your followers more inclined to stay loyal, interact, and engage with your posts.

Engage With Your Audience Through Stories

Another great way of interacting and engaging with your audience is Instagram stories. Instagram Stories are the best way to engage with your followers. Instagram stories offer a wide range of quick and easy stickers to interact with and engage with. These stickers include polls, questions, countdowns, quizzes, emoji sliders, and many more.

Host Enticing Giveaways

You must agree with the fact that everyone loves free stuff. This tip is also about using this fact to use this knowledge in your Instagram strategy to boost engagements. To get desired engagements you cannot just host any random giveaways. You need to make sure that giveaways are intentional, authentic, and enticing to both your existing and target audience. Also, ensure that participants of the contests get the rewards worth their time and efforts spent. Reward or prize can be a product, service, post feature, shoutout, etc.

Collaborate On Instagram Reels

Collaborating on Instagram, especially through reels is a new great way to boost engagement. Using the Collabs feature, you get to invite someone to collaborate on a Feed post or Reel. Now, as the other person accepts your collaboration request, they can share the content with their followers. Eventually, you get the opportunity to get views, likes, comments, etc. by leveraging other users’ established audiences.

Instagram Promotions

There are many legit companies out there from where you can buy Instagram followers, likes, comments, shares, etc. All you need to make sure while buying services is that your company is legit. With these services, you can take your engagements as well as the overall success in no time.

Conclusion

With this, we come to an end of our guide on 11 Ways to Increase Instagram Engagement. As you now know all the ways, it’s time for you to try them out. Also, don’t forget to check out the best place to buy Instagram followers to boost Instagram engagements. All The Best!