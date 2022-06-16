2023: Atiku Picks Okowa As Running Mate

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has named Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta, as his running mate in the 2023 general election.

He announced his choice of running mate on Thursday at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja.

He stated that he reached his decision after wide consultations with party stalwarts.

He revealed that it was a difficult decision for him for to make considering the quality of those that were recommended.

Announcing the decision on his Twitter handle, Atiku wrote: