2023: Don’t Visit My House, Office Without Your PVC ―Peter Okoye

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the Psquare group has taken drastic action against his friends and management team ahead of the 2023 election.

The singer who had publicly declared support for the presidential candidate of the Labour party and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi disclosed the latest development on Twitter.

In the social media post, Peter Okoye said he had instructed his security and management that no one is allowed to visit his house or office without showing their PVC.

According to the singer, the decision also affects his management team and entourage adding that the country must get it right in the 2023 election.

He tweeted: “I have just instructed my security and my management that No one is allowed to visit my house or my office without showing their PVC! This also include my management team and entourage! No PVC! No Visits and Travels!… We must get it right this time and vote out bad leaders.”