2023: INEC Agrees To Extend Voter Registration

Following a request by the House of Representatives to extend the voter registration deadline, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may use additional equipment and ad hoc staff.

This was said by Rep. Aisha Duku, the chairman of the House Committee on INEC, while briefing the chamber on the outcome of their meeting with INEC on Wednesday in Abuja.

Following a motion by Rep. Benjamin Kalu, the House of Representatives ordered on June 15 that the committee meet with the electoral umpire (APC-Abia).

The House urged INEC to give voters an additional 60 days to register to vote.

Recall that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) was earlier scheduled to end on June 30.

Duku in her submission, stated that the electoral umpire agreed on all its resolutions, including the extension of voters registration.

She added that INEC told the committee that the registration days would now include weekends with additional hands to ensure a smooth exercise.

According to her, all the prayers contained in the motions were approved.