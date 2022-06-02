2023: It Is Turn Of The South To Produce President – Ayade

Ben Ayade, Cross River governor, has expressed that it is the turn of the south to produce the president.

Ayade made this remark when he hosted former Lagos Governor, and presidential hopeful, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Cross River on Wednesday.

The presidential hopeful also added that the idea of zoning is to ensure equity.

“Zoning is a provision of our constitution to ensure balancing. It should not be about ethnic or regional domination, but balancing. It’s the turn of southern Nigeria in 2023,” he was quoted as saying.