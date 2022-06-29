2023: Jide Kosoko, Yinka Quadri, Femi Adebayo, Other Yoruba Actors Declare Support For Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has received the backing of top Yoruba Nollywood actors for the 2023 elections.

Naija News reports that Veteran actor and movie producer, Yinka Quadri confirmed this in a barely two minutes video he posted on his Instagram page.

Other veterans and movie producers spotted in the campaign video include Adebayo Salami, Jide Kosoko, Taiwo Hassan, Fausat Balogun, Saheed Balogun, Femi Adebayo, Fathia Williams, Murphy Afolabi, Eniola Ajao and others.

The actors hailed the former Governor of Lagos, stating that it was his turn to become Nigeria’s next president. Using Tinubu’s popular slogan ‘EMI LOKAN’, the actors urged every Nigerian to cast their vote for the ace politician.

According to them, Tinubu is the best fit for the position and would make the country better if elected come 2023.

“I, Alhaji Olayinka Quadri pledge my support for BAT not because I was paid to do so but because of Asiwaju support and influence to all and sundry over the years. Majority of actors who venture into politics today do so because of the influence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. By God grace, Asiwaju will move from Jagaban of Lagos to Asiwaju of Nigeria. For all your sacrifices, for all your effort, God will reward you this time…. If we look at the rotation of leaders in Nigeria over the years, it is very crystal clear it is Yoruba turn to be president. BAT, Eyin lol kan (you’re the next)”, the actor said.

He captioned the video: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a bridge builder across regional, ethnic and religious lines that is capable of uniting the country. We have identified him as an exceptional manager of resources and a seasoned administrator and we are convinced that the nation needs him in the next dispensation.

“We have discovered a man who is ready to sacrifice all he has for his fatherland…the least sacrifice we can make is to let the whole country see the Leadership we have seen, feel the compassion we have felt; and move the maker of modern Lagos (Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu) to the moulder of a greater Nigeria.

“Nigerians, we need to rise and give Tinubu an unequivocal charge: to springboard Nigeria into a growth phase several leaps ahead, the way Lagos State — under his guide— left the launch platform two decades ago, has stayed the positive course and is now the 5th biggest economy in Africa (rated as a nation). We must not fail to give this indefatigable leader with such an audacious spirit, a creative instinct and a striking mission a clear mandate to make the biggest difference possible to our collective trajectory of growth and development as a nation. What would it take? Our massive turnout and count of votes in the 2023 presidential election.

“Show me a man with bigger heart and i will show you Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”