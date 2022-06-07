2023: Makinde Announces Bayo Lawal As Running Mate

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has announced Bayo Lawal as his running mate ahead of the 2023 elections.

Makinde made this announcement on Tuesday.

The governor reportedly made the announcement during a meeting with some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders from the Oke Ogun zone.

Some of the PDP leaders who were at the meeting according to sources are former PDP Chairman in the state, Kunmi Mustapha, his successor, Dayo Ogungbenro and Senator Hosea Agboola.

This announcement comes a day after the deputy governor of the state, Rauf Olaniyan joined the All Progressives Congress.