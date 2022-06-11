2023: ‘Nigeria Needs A Reliable Government, Not A Religious One’ – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a socio-political commentator, has stated that Nigeria requires a dependable government rather than a religious one.

Reno made the remarks in response to reports that the All Progressives Congress, APC, flagbearer in the 2023 general election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a southern Muslim, might choose a Muslim as his running mate.

Some Nigerians and groups have also vehemently opposed Tinubu and the APC’s choice of a Muslim as vice president.

Also Read: 2023 Presidency: Muslim-Muslim Ticket Is Dead On Arrival – Babachir Lawal

Reno responded on Twitter, saying Nigeria is currently run by a Muslim-Christian government that is unbalanced.

“Having a Muslim-Christian ticket does not balance Nigeria. The government we have now is Muslim-Christian. Look at how imbalanced Nigeria is. Did Osinbajo represent or protect Christians well? What Nigeria needs is a reliable government, not a religious government!

“Unknown to many Nigerians both Gowon and his vice (Admiral Wey) are Christians. Yet, they were loved in the core Muslim North, because they provided peace, security, and progress,” he said.

“They proved that if Nigerians see a performing government, they will forget religion.”