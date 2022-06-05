2023: Northerners Vying For Presidency Not Good For Nigeria’s Peace, Stability – Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth National Assembly, Shehu Sani has stated that all northern candidates vying for the post of President in the 2023 election are not good for the peace and stability of the country.

The former lawmaker asked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to present a southern candidate.

Atiku emerged as the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

He stated that it is better for the north to lose than to lose the country.

Shehu Sani, in a tweet on Saturday, opined that all northern candidates for the two major parties are not good for the peace and stability of the country.

He tweeted, “The ruling party should present a Southern candidate. It’s better to lose the election than lose the country. All northern candidates for the two major parties is not good for the peace and stability of the country.”