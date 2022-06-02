2023: Only Southern Candidate Can Win Election For You – Akeredolu Tells APC

Rotimi Akeredolu, Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, has re-emphasized the necessity for the All Progressives Congress to zone its ticket to the south.

Akeredolu stated that the APC must not consider the unwritten north-south rotation agreement.

On Wednesday evening, Akeredolu, who also serves as Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum, was named Chairman of Security and Compliance for the party’s special convention.

On Thursday, the Governor reiterated his colleagues in the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum’s position that power should come to the south in a short message posted on his personal Facebook page.

He also stated that the party must put in a lot of effort to maintain power by rotating the presidency to the south.

According to Akeredolu, the APC must be ready to rotate power, and it must come to the south.