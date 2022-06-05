2023: Osinbajo Clears The Air On Stepping Down

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has debunked rumour that he has stepped down for another aspirant.

His campaign council made the clarification on his behalf via a statement issued by its Chairman, Richard Akinnola II.

According to the statement, the purveyors of the fake news are “afraid of the huge political support base of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.”

The statement stated that Osinbajo is not contemplating stepping down for anybody, stressing that the VP is ready for the primary election and he is very sure of victory.

The council also welcomed all delegates who are coming into the nation’s capital for the APC primary election scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

The statement reads partly, “welcomes our distinguished delegates from across the country to Abuja for our presidential primaries.

“As you settle down in Abuja, we implore you to kindly disregard various fake news making the rounds that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has stepped down”.