2023: Peter Obi Visits Wike In Rivers

Presidential Flag Bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has paid a visit to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike at his private residence in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

On arrival, Obi was taken inside where he had a meeting with the governor behind closed doors.

Both men, however, did not speak on the purpose of the meeting, as Journalists were not granted access.

Peter Obi’s visit comes four days after the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi also met with Governor Wike at about 9:00 pm behind closed doors.