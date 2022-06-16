2023 Presidency: Ekweremadu Congratulates Okowa

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, the former Deputy President of the Senate, has congratulated Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on his nomination as the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Vice Presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

On Thursday, Ekweremadu described Okowa as highly resourceful and prepared for the office of Vice President in a post on his verified social media accounts.

Advertisement

He praised the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for making the decision, and urged all party leaders and supporters to work hard to ensure the ticket’s victory in the presidential election.

Also Read: Running Mate: I Believe In Politics Of Inclusion – Lalong

“I join our party leaders, party faithful, and supporters in congratulating my brother and friend, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on his emergence as the Vice Presidential candidate of our great party, the PDP.“This is a sound choice by our presidential flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and our party.

“No doubt, Okowa brings immense electoral value to the PDP ticket. He is highly resourceful and he is prepared for the Office of the VP.

“I urge every party leader and member to now go to work to ensure the success of the ticket at the 2023 polls”, he said.