2023 Presidency: Muslim-Muslim Ticket Is Dead On Arrival – Babachir Lawal

Olayemi Oladotun
According to Mr Babachir Lawal, the country’s consideration of a Muslim president and a Muslim vice president in 2023 is dead on arrival.

Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), stated this on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

He believes that considering such a thought is inappropriate given the peculiarities of the nation’s political atmosphere, which is divided along regional and religious lines.

“You can have the best ticket but if you don’t win the election, it’s a waste of time,” Lawal declared. “So, we must bear in mind that the vice (presidential candidate) is going to contribute to winning that election.”

“Extending that consideration to the Muslim-Muslim ticket, I live among the Christians, and I know that among the Christians, the question of Muslim-Muslim ticket is a no-go area; it is dead on arrival.

“Buhari himself, even at that time, had to drop this present presidential candidate because of that tension of a Muslim-Muslim ticket, and we have not seen anything in the country that has changed significantly to allow that to happen. On the contrary, it has worsened,” he added.

