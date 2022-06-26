2023: Reject APC, PDP, They’ve Failed, Kwankwaso Tells Nigerians

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, a presidential candidate for the New Nigeria People’s Party, claims that both the PDP and the APC have failed Nigerians over the years and should be defeated in the general election of 2023.

Kwankwaso lamented the predicament of travelers on the Ado – Akure Road, which connects the capital cities of Ondo and Ekiti states. He claimed that since 1999, the two parties have failed in every sector and are unable to help Nigerians.

The former governor of Kano State, who was in Ado Ekiti on Saturday for a consultation over his presidential campaign, claimed that the country was headed for disaster due to the APC government’s apparent incapacity in the economy and security sectors.

He said, “The only way to avert that disaster is for Nigerians to go and sell the ideas of the NNPP, which is a progressive party, and vote for the party come 2023.

“We have seen the performance of the APC and the PDP and all of us believe that they have failed the country woefully and nobody should expect anything from them again. These people in the two parties have failed and failed woefully, they have nothing to offer.

“Look at the road from Akure to Ado-Ekiti, it is in a very terrible and deplorable situation. You go around the country’s cities, Abuja, and other areas, you hardly see anything happening, poverty is at the highest level in this country, insecurity is also at its peak and we can’t continue like that, because the way we are going now is one way to disaster in the country.”