2023: Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Reportedly Tells INEC His Certificates Are Missing

Reports that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu didn’t submit his primary and secondary school certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have continued to generate reactions.

It was reported that Tinubu claimed that his school certificates were stolen by unknown persons during the military rule in 1990.

The former governor of Lagos State stated this in an affidavit submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as part of his eligibility filings for the 2023 presidential elections.

It was gathered that documents released on Friday show that Tinubu left the columns for his primary and secondary education unmarked.

Tinubu, however, noted that he obtained a degree in business and administration in 1979 at the Chicago State University.

Reacting, Senator Shehu Sani in a post on Saturday via his Twitter account said Nigerians in the recent past, accepted an affidavit in place of a certificate, so it shouldn’t be difficult to accept the same from Tinubu.

The statement is believed to be a veiled reference to the certificate saga involving President Muhammadu Buhari.

He wrote: “You accepted affidavit yesterday, you don’t want to accept affidavit today; what is good for the Desert is good for the Ocean.”

He then added that the matter should be left alone if Tinubu can’t find his certificates as claimed.

“Jagaban built many primary and secondary schools;if you can’t find the one he attended, you can find the ones he built and leave the matter, abeg,” he wrote.