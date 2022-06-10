2023: Tinubu Will Defeat Atiku In Adamawa, Says Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal believes Bola Tinubu will defeat Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election in Adamawa.

Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, and Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, are the frontrunners in the election.

Atiku, who is from Adamawa, is widely expected to win his home state, but the former SGF believes otherwise.

Lawal claimed in an interview with Channels TV that the APC has tentacles all over the state and that Atiku will be defeated in 2023.

Also Read: JUST IN: Osinbajo Congratulates Tinubu, Calls For Unity

“We are there, and we are the ones from Adamawa who will deliver Bola Tinubu in the same way that we delivered Buhari while Atiku was contesting, in the same way, Adamawa delivered Goodluck Jonathan while Atiku was contesting, so it is not a new thing,” he said.

“We have our tentacles all over the state; it is our state, and we know our tendencies, Bola Tinubu will win Adamawa state.

“Whether he (Tinubu) makes it or not, only God knows, but we will work towards it and we believe that we have the instruments, we have the resources – both material and intellectual – to deliver Bola Tinubu as the president.

Tinubu is a very good man. He is a very kind man, and you need to hear from some of the people he has helped, so many all over the country.

“He has sponsored people in Taraba, in Adamawa, in Gombe; he is somebody that has been helpful to almost every politician across the country.”