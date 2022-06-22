2023: Utomi Calls For Protests, Says Nigeria Has Been ‘Captured’

Prof. Pat Utomi raised worry about Nigeria’s ability to advance with its current political system on Wednesday, saying that “we are in grave danger.”

He urged the populace to organize demonstrations like the Orange protests, which took place in Ukraine and saw daily outpourings of people carrying white and green flags and calling for the return of their nation to them.

Enter your email and join the 10,000 Naira Giveaway! Leave this field empty if you're human:

According to him, good leadership should seek to uplift the common man.

Also Read: Baba-Ahmed On Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Nigerians Don’t Care About Religion Of Political Leaders

“That is the starting point of quality leadership and then you want everybody to feel ownership.

“When you begin to completely shut down a whole population, whether it is because of religion or ethnicity, you compound the process of trying to deliver.

“Good leadership can come from anywhere… The best is the one that mixes up everybody, Muslim, Christian and everybody feel comfortable,” he said.