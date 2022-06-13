2023: Worshippers Stranded As Priest Imposes No PVC No Entry On Sunday Service

A video of a group of worshippers stopped from gaining entrance into a church for not owning a permanent voter’s card ahead of the 2023 general elections has surfaced on social media.

The 2023 general elections are fast approaching, and some leaders are coming up with strategic ways to get their followers involved in the voting process.

The video that has surfaced on social media, captured the moment a yet-to-be-identified Parish priest was seen telling members who do not have PVCs, not to enter the church auditorium.

However, members with their permanent voter’s cards were allowed into the churches to worship.

Watch the video below;