3 Reasons for Businesses to Import Commercial Trucks from Canada

U.S.-based commercial businesses that rely on large trucks have been watching the industry change over the last few years. In addition to new regulations like vaccine mandates, there has been a shortage of both trucks and truck drivers. These and other recent changes in the industry are making businesses import trucks from Canada.

Businesses that choose to import used commercial trucks from Canada do so for various reasons. While cost is certainly a factor, it’s not the only factor. Here are the top 3 reasons businesses are choosing to import commercial trucks from Canada.

1. Importing trucks from Canada is cheaper

Commercial trucks are expensive, which makes saving money a priority. When you need to buy commercial trucks like semi-trailers and semi-trucks, it’s always cheaper to buy used vehicles. However, the cost of a used commercial truck is still pretty high. If you want to buy cheaper used trucks, you’ll have to buy older models and settle for a lower quality brand.

Importing trucks from Canada makes it possible to get better brands and newer models without paying the extra cost. For instance, if you find a used sleeper truck for $110,000 CAD, you’ll pay less than $87,000 USD, which is almost a 30% discount.

After all is said and done, you can expect to pay an additional 4.5% in fees, duties, and other expenses. However, the additional expenses you incur will be insignificant compared to how much you’ll save on your purchase.

It’s not hard to import a truck, either. There are brokers that will do all the hard work for you and guide you through the entire process.

2. You’ll get a better selection

Recently, there has been a shortage of commercial trucks in the United States. This has caused some problems for many trucking companies. Many were already sourcing used trucks, but even those have become hard to find. At least, it’s been challenging to find the more desirable models.

Importing used commercial trucks from Canada provides access to a much broader selection than what you’ll find in the United States. Even when there isn’t a shortage of trucks, it still helps to have access to trucks in Canada when you’re looking for a specific make, model, or features.

3. You’ll offset the cost of gas

Saving money on the trucks you buy will help you offset the cost of gas. Right now, that’s more important than ever because gas prices have gone through the roof. Diesel used to be fairly cheap and now it costs an average of $5.50 per gallon. That’s a 75% increase from last year’s diesel prices.

The cost of diesel has risen faster and higher than gasoline, in part because the U.S. has banned importing Russian oil due to the war with Ukraine. Additionally, the U.S. has been exporting a large amount of diesel to Europe to reduce their dependence on Russian fuel.

Since most trucking companies pay for a driver’s gas, the rising prices aren’t a big deal for the driver, but it’s a rising expense for the company. For instance, some companies are spending up to $700 or more each day in gas per truck.

Offsetting the cost of gas is great, but you can also pass your savings onto your customers. If you’re passing on the cost of gas through customer surcharges, saving money on sourcing your trucks can help you lower or eliminate those surcharges.

Importing commercial trucks is an excellent business decision

When you need to buy a semi-truck or semi-trailer, it’s a big decision. You probably don’t need to buy new trucks, but even buying a used truck can be a process. You have to make sure the truck is in great condition and that you don’t take on any problems you’re not prepared to fix.

You also need to take your drivers’ comfort into account. Since truck drivers spend so much time on the road and sleeping in their trucks, you can’t skip comfort. If you do, your drivers will probably quit.

If you can’t find what you need in the U.S., consider looking in Canada. You’ll probably find what you’re looking for (or something better) at a much lower cost than what you’d pay in the states.

For business owners who want to save money on high-quality used trucks, importing trucks from Canada is a great move. It may take a little longer and require more paperwork, but in the end, the savings make it worth the effort.