A Lot Of People Are Jobless’ – Yul Edochie’s Second Wife Speaks

Judy Austin, Nollywood actress and second wife of Yul Edochie, has sent a message to those who are angry and frustrated.

Yul’s wife who was recently dragged by some individuals on social media after her husband announced that she is his second wife, has not in any way shown that she is affected by the spite directed towards her.

Making a cryptic post on her Instagram page, the actress stated that she understands most people are jobless hence the reason for the anger and frustration.

She went on to ask God to fix them.

According to her: “I UNDERSTAND THAT A LOT OF PELL ARE JOBLESS… MEANING MOST PEOPLE ARE REALLY REALLY ANGRY AND FRUSTRATED!! LORD FIX THEM. AMEN!! HAVE A WONDERFUL MY BUNNIES!!!”