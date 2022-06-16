A Stingy Man Can’t Be Nigeria’s President, Mbaka Blasts Peter Obi

Catholic Priest and founder of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, has stated that Peter Obi is a stingy man and cannot be Nigeria’s President.

He spoke during a prayer service at his church in Enugu on Wednesday.

Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, is the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in next year’s presidential election.

Mbaka, while addressing his members, stated that Obi was a man without a generous spirit, adding that “a gum-holder” would not be accepted a Nigerian leader.

“It is better to have a president who is a gifted old man than a young man with ‘gum’ hands.”

Also Read: My Next Attempt At Presidency Will Be Supersonic, Says Yahaya Bello

He stated that former Vice President Abubakar Atiku had shown that he is ready to run for office because he and Peter Obi are no longer on a joint ticket.

“Peter Obi has a mouthful, he has nowhere to go unless he kneels down on the Adoration altar.”

He accused the presidential candidate of the Labour Party of insulting the holy spirit.

Mbaka claimed that he helped Obi return to the governorship seat in Anambra State, “but he did not come to thank God”.

“Who doesn’t spend his money eating what you want to support? Do you want people to starve? If he becomes president, he will close our ministry. If Igbo people are looking for a representative in Nigeria, not the kind of person Peter Obi is.”

“Whoever refuses to donate to the church should be the president?”