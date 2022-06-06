Actor RMD Showcase The Gloomy Situation In Nigeria With Touching Photo

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo has joined other celebrities to condemn the attack on the Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

Since the news of the sad incident broke online on Sunday afternoon, the country has been thrown into a state of mourning.

Taking to Instagram, RMD shared a gloomy picture, showcasing the current situation that Nigerians are battling.

The picture captured RMD’s sad face between a cloth which seemed like a Nigerian flag.

The actor said the sanity of Nigerians has been tested again and the terrible incident that happened in Owo has left many people heartbroken and devasted.

According to RMD, the insecurity in the country has shown how fragile the citizens are adding that God’s sanctuary was desecrated.

He also prayed for the healing of those wounded, the departed to find rest and those left behind to find solace.

He wrote: “Our sanity is once again tested in our motherland. The terrible incident that happened in owo, Ondo state has left us heartbroken and devastated.”

“The insecurity in this country has shown us how fragile we all are. God’s sanctuary was desecrated as owo cried blood yesterday.”

“May the wounded be healed.”

“May souls of the dearly departed find rest.”

“May those left bereft, find solace.”

“While you and I continue to hope and pray that “Nigeria doesn’t happen to us.”