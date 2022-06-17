Actors Guild Of Nigeria Reacts As Nollywood Actor Allegedly Rapes Minor

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas has reacted to the arrest of one of its members, Moses Armstrong for allegedly raping a minor.

Armstrong was arrested by security operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

Reacting to the development, Rollas described Armstrong’s case as a very serious and sad development.

“This is a very sad development involving a member of ours, but I wouldn’t want to comment any further on this case,” he said.

The AGN president said the accusation is not a welcome development and neither himself nor the association represents such an alleged act.

“To get involved with a child as young as 16 yrs is not something I and the association I represent, would stand for,” he said.

Rollas stated the arrest and case against Armstrong are being handled by the Akwa Ibom First Lady, Martha Udom Emmanuel through her Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative.

Until his arrest, Armstrong was a Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel.