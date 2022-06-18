Actors’ Guild Suspends Nollywood Actor Arrested For Rape

Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong, has been suspended by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

This was contained in a statement signed by the AGN Director of Communications and veteran actress, Monalisa Chinda, titled ‘AGN suspends Moses Armstrong’.

The statement quoted the AGN President, Emeka Rollas, as noting that the indefinite suspension became necessary following the investigation of the guild concerning the alleged rape incident.

“Actor Moses Armstrong has been placed on indefinite suspension by the National Executive Committee of the Actors Guild of Nigeria over his arrest by the police on allegation of raping a minor.”

“Actors Guild of Nigeria has been in the forefront of advocacy against violation of women, such as rape, molestation and all form of abuse therefore, the allegation against Moses Armstrong is capable of tarnishing the good image and reputation of our noble Guild if urgent action is not taken in accordance with the constitutional provisions of the Guild

“In a suspension letter signed by the Ejezie Emeka Rollas, the actor’s suspension was based on facts emanating from the preliminary investigations conducted by the Guild on the allegation.

“The National President, also noted that it is a sad development but nobody is above the law, especially on rape and abuse of women.

“Though it is our duty to protect our members when it comes to serious allegations, the law will have to take its course.

“While on suspension the actor is not expected to participate in any film production or Guild activities.

“He also stated that, The National/State Chapter Task Forces have been mandated to monitor all film locations and production sets in the country as violation of the suspension rules may lead to further stiff disciplinary measures as stipulated by the AGN constitution,” the statement read.

Armstrong until his suspension was a Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel. He lost his wife and colleague, Rita Armstrong, in 2018.