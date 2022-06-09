Actress Mercy Johnson Reacts To Speculations Of 5th Pregnancy

Nollywood actress and mother of four, Mercy Johnson has reacted to the speculation of expecting a 5th child with her husband, Prince Okojie.

Mercy Johnson took to her Instagram page to share a Tiktok video mimicking Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okunneye popularly called Bobrisky.

Jumping in excitement and holding her stomach like a pregnant woman, she captioned the video: “With wat I am seeing in this country, don’t ask me what I have to say oo…No caption needed”

Reacting to the video a follower wrote: “Baby number 5 loading.”

Mercy Johnson reacted to the comment with a laughing emoji and wrote: “dj, please play me ” I am walking away by Craig davies”

Mercy Johnson’s comment could mean she is done with childbearing and this would not be the first time she js responding to those who want her to have more babies.

Recall that a follower had once teased the 37 years old actress about having another baby and she replied that she has left the Whatsapp group of women who wants to have more babies.

The marriage of Mercy Johnson is blessed with four kids, three girls and a boy.