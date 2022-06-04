Actress Nkechi Blessing Knocks Omokri For Comparing Her With Tinubu

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has been called out by Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing for comparing her with the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Omokri had linked Tinubu to Blessing and her colleague, Tonto Dikeh while reacting to the viral video of Tinubu where he took the credit for Buhari’s emergence in 2015.

The former presidential aide said the presidential aspirant behaves like Blessing and Tonto Dikeh who is trending online after they were promised marriage but jilted.

Omokri wrote, “Tinubu is just behaving like Tonto Dikeh and Nkechi Blessing. Like a woman who was promised marriage and jilted and is now exploding and exposing the jilter. Buhari don buys the market. He either builds another ‘other room’ for Tinubu or marries him as promised!”

Blessing in her response to Omokri’s statement wrote, “I used to think you have sense but it’s obvious you lack common sense. Why put me in this context in the first place? Welcome to Nigeria, when a relationship ends, automatically it’s the man that left the woman…I for like to talk more but Instagram guidelines won’t allow it. Mr Reno leave my name out of your mouth..no let God P#nish you.”