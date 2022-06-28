Actress Rahama Sadau’s Leg Chain Sparks Debate On Twitter

Nollywood actress and film-maker, Rahama Sadau, has given candid responses to various Twitter users who reacted to a picture of her wearing a leg chain.

In a post shared by the user named @Anonymous_engr1, the actress was pictured with veteran actor, Gabriel Afolayan. The tweep requested an explanation for the leg chain she wore, saying, “Can someone help me explain @rahma_sadau”

The actress responded by saying, “Hello Anonymous, that’s an expensive REAL GOLD. Hope that answers your question.”

Another user named @Muazu also reacted to her reply, wanting to know the significance of the leg chain she wore. He wrote; “That’s not the answer he wants. He’s asking about what’s the essence of putting that leg chain”

The veteran actress also proceeded, by giving him a candid reply. She wrote, “Fashion.”

@Fatimaalinuhu2 complimented the actress, saying the jewellery looks good on her. “And it looks beautiful on you”

A user @abdulabdul_169 also inquired, “Why leg chain for God’s sake 😏even if it’s 1m carat gold”

She also proceeded by giving him a straightforward answer, saying, “My Choice.”

Rahama Sadau is known to be one of the most popular leading actresses in the production of Kannywood and Nollywood movies, after featuring in movies like; Mariya, up north, If I am president, Shuga down south, Ajuwaya, and many more.