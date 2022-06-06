Actress Regina Chukwu Vows To Fight Any Celebrity That Campaigns For Tinubu, Atiku

Nollywood actress Regina Chuwku has taken to social media to vent her anger over the current situation in Nigeria as she vows to engage in a physical fight with any celebrity that campaigns for Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu and other old politicians.

Regina Chukwu said it’s time to put a stop to the greed in the country and the insensitive action toward Nigerians.

The actress said people are more concerned about collecting money from these politicians but the country’s situation has remained the same.

She added that it’s time to try a different approach and it’s time to look out for the future of the upcoming generation.

She wrote: “If you are a celebrity and I see you campaigning for any of these old men that sold us to this present government, I will attack you physically. I promise you”

“If you go beat me, I go chop the beating in peace but your body go hear am too. Enough of all this nonsense! Enough of all the greed. Enough of all your insensitive action towards Nigerians”

“Yall are only concern abt the token they give you ( I dont care even if it runs in millions, it’s still a misery sum compared to the lives of our people)”

“Since you people have been collecting this money, what changed has happened to your life???? (Koka,kola no ni) it time to try a different approach.”

“It’s time to look out for the future of our children. It’s time to get serious for ONCE! I AM SO ANGRY RIGHT NOW. It’s not making any sense”

“And to the non celebrity too if your mothers are among those people that dance and sing all those st^pid songs and be following politicians abt, pls hold them o, help me tell them that they are dancing away the future of their children”

“Tell your fathers (anon alaga cansu) that they are our problem and this will hunt their generations to come! All hands must be on deck”