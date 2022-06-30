Adeleke: I Studied Criminology… I’m Prepared To Tackle Insecurity In Osun

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for governor, Ademola Adeleke, asserts that he is ready to reduce insecurity in Osun state.

This was expressed by the former senator during the governorship debate on Thursday that was hosted by the BBC.

The election for the state is set for July 16.

Speaking about the problem of insecurity and how it links to Western Security Network, also known as Amotekun, Adeleke stated that he will give the group more authority so they can combat insecurity in the state.

He said to tackle insecurity, he will provide the necessary equipment to the security outfit in the state if elected governor.

Adeleke said he will prioritise salaries of security personnel in the state, adding that without it the outfit will be compromised.

“I studied criminology and that makes me equipped to tackle insecurity in the state. To do this, we must pay the salaries of the security workers, because if we do not, they won’t be able to work very well,” he said.

“We ask the governor where our helicopter is? If the government fails to provide necessary equipment for security outfits, how do they expect them to handle insecurity in the state?

“So, if elected governor, I’ll make sure that necessary equipment is made available for our security personnel.”