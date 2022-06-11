AFCON2023Q: Jose Peseiro Pleads With Nigerians To Give Him More Time With Super Eagles

Jose Peseiro, the newly appointed Super Eagles coach, has asked Nigerians to give him enough time to build a ‘formidable’ team, after Nigeria’s 2-1 win against Sierra Leone in the opening fixture of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

The Portuguese has had a difficult start after losing his first two games against Mexico and Ecuador in an international friendly.

In the game against Sierra Leone, the Super Eagles came from behind after conceding in just 11th minute of the game due to a defensive error.

The three-time African champions responded well as goals from Alex Iwobi and Victory Osimhen was enough to get all three points.

It was the first win under Jose Peseiro and the Portuguese has assured the fans of a better and more consistent results going forward.

In an interview after the match, Peseiro shared his joy. He however agreed that the Eagles were not at their best.

“We are better than Sierra Leone in this game”, Peseiro stated.

“We deserved the win. We changed the setup in the second half, I think it was only in the last ten minutes that our opponents had some good spaces’’.

“We created a lot of scoring chances, we could have won with a bigger margin, but the team needs more time and we must work.”

The Super Eagles will play second group stage match against Sao Tome and Principe in 2023 AFCON Qualifiers.