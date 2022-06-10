Akpabio Wins APC Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial Ticket

Former Niger Delta minister Godswill Akpabio has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial district.

The former minister was running for the party’s presidential nomination, but he dropped out in favor of APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

Between 2015 and 2019, Akpabio served in the Senate for the first time.

Former deputy inspector-general of police (DIG) Udom Ekpoudom had initially won the APC’s Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial ticket.

However, the primary was annulled over alleged irregularities.

Speaking on Thursday night after a rerun, Akpabio said no lawmaker has done what he did for the district between 2015 and 2019.

“I thank the Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district for finding me worthy to be given another opportunity to represent you in the Nigerian senate.

“I recall when you gave me the first mandate in 2015 to 2019, I recall that there is no Senator ever that did the kind of empowerment I did for you.

“I know a lot of projects were done across the ten local government areas, from markets to water projects, to electrification projects, to building of classroom blocks.”