Alleged Assault: Portable Reports Self At Ogun Police Station

Hip-hop singer Habib Okikiola, also known as Portable, has reported himself at the Ogun State Police Command, Eleweran in Abeokuta, the state capital.

“The police wishes to inform the general public that the hip-hop artist Habib Okikiola a.k.a portable who was requested to report himself at the nearest police station over a viral video where he was seen ordering a group of boys to beat up one boy simply identified as D.J Chicken has reported at the command’s headquarters Eleweran on Wednesday 29th of June 2022,” a Thursday statement by the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, read.

He said that Portable was accompanied by his father and manager when he reported at Eleweran at about 5 pm.

The singer was taken to the Public Complaint Bureau Office by the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, where he was interrogated about his role in the assault melted to the boy in the video.

“However, since the offence committed is a bailable one, and coupled with the strike action embarked upon by the civil servants in the state which also affected our courts, the suspect was released to a reliable surety who promised to produce him anytime he is needed,” Abimbola added.

The victim has also been invited by the police to state his own side of the story to enable the command complete her investigation on time, the spokesperson said.