Ameerah: Lady Who Faked Her Kidnap On Twitter To Be Arraigned In Court

Amira Safiyanu, an Abuja resident who described herself as a Psychotherapist is set to be arraigned in court for faking her own kidnap.

According to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Tuesday Safiyanu, also known by her Twitter handle: @Ameerah_Sufyan will be arraigned in the Wuse Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

The FCT Police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh noted that the 300-level student of Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria will be conveyed away from the command by 9am tomorrow.

“Amera Safiyanu will be arraigned in Wuse Magistrate court tomorrow. She will be leaving the Command by 9:00 am,” the police said.

Recall, Ameerah in a post on Tuesday, June disclosed that gunmen dressed in Police uniforms picked her and some others, including three pregnant women and two children from their houses in Abuja.

She stated that they didn’t see her phone which enabled her to be able to send out the message seeking intervention and rescue from their abductors.

She gave updates about their abductors, saying they are four Yoruba men and two Fulani men.