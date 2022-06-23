Amotekun Corps Arrest Persons In Connection With Owo Church Attack

The Amotekun Corps in Ondo State have arrested a number of persons in connection with the massacre of worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

The Commander of the Corp, Adetunji Adeleye made this disclosure while addressing newsmen in Akure, the state capital.

Adeleye, however, did not give the actual figure of the suspects arrested, but the corps leader was optimistic that everyone who was involved in the Owo Attack would be brought to book.

When contacted for confirmations, the Ondo State Police Command through its spokesperson, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, said the force is not aware of such and arrest.

Nevertheless, it is expected that the Amotekun Corps would hand the suspects over to the police for further investigations and onward prosecution.

This arrest is the latest development following the attack which left millions devastated across the country.