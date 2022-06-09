Annie Idibia Fuels Pregnancy Speculations

Olivia Idibia the daughter of Nollywood Actress, Annie Idibia has queried her mother as she fuels pregnancy speculations.

A series of videos shared on her Instagram story shows Annie Idibia lost for words when her 8 years old daughter, questioned if she was pregnant due to her protruding belly.

However, Annie shut down her assumptions, stating she is merely suffering from belly fat symptoms and currently taking weight loss pills to flatten her stomach.

Annie Idibia has two girls for her husband and legendary singer 2face and it seems she’s done with childbearing.

This is coming a few hours after Mercy Johnson debunked the speculation of expecting a 5th child.

Mercy Johnson took to her Instagram page to share a Tiktok video mimicking Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okunneye popularly called Bobrisky.

Jumping in excitement and holding her stomach like a pregnant woman, she captioned the video: “With wat I am seeing in this country, don’t ask me what I have to say oo…No caption needed”

Reacting to the video a follower wrote: “Baby number 5 loading.”

Mercy Johnson reacted to the comment with a laughing emoji and wrote: “dj, please play me ” I am walking away by Craig davies”