APC Monetised Ekiti Gov Election – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress’ presidential candidate, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of monetising the just-concluded governorship election in Ekiti State on Sunday.

Recall that the APC’s candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, won the governorship election in 15 of the state’s 16 Local Government Areas. He received 187,057 votes, beating out his opponents Olabisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party and Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party, who received 67,457 and 82,211 votes, respectively.

Meanwhile, the human rights activist described the exercise as “unfair and corrupt” on Twitter.

He accused the state’s outgoing governor, Kayode Fayemi, and other ruling party members of destroying democracy in the country.

“In Ekiti the, the APC monetised the governorship election to the point that those that stayed away from their (s)election playing street soccer probably felt they are the only ones who took the right decision. It’s a shame!

“Governor Kayode Fayemi of the APC made his name as a “pro-democracy” activist, by yesterday he and other members of his party destroyed Democracy with paper money!” Sowore said, sharing a video of some youths playing football while the election was holding in the state.