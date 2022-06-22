APC Nat’l Chairman Worried By Defection Of Party’s Federal Lawmakers

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Adamu has expressed concern over the wave of defections of federal lawmakers in the party to opposition parties.

He said this on Wednesday after a closed-door meeting with party members at the National Assembly.

Senator Adamu acknowledged that despite the party’s concerns over the exodus of members, nothing could be done to stop it.

He asserts that defections are common in election years because people can freely test their popularity in other political parties if they are unhappy with the results of the party primaries.

Adamu’s comment came a day after two Senators from the party defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The senators are Ahmed Keita representing Katsina north and Senator Francis Alimikhena representing Edo North.