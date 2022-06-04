APC Now Ready For Presidential Primary – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has promised that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election will go off without a hitch on Monday.

This was stated by Akeredolu’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, on Saturday in Akure.

Akeredolu is the Chairman of the APC Special Convention and Presidential Primary Election Security and Compliance Subcommittee.

He stated that the party was prepared for the election and that preparations for the venue had already begun, with security and other necessary activities taking precedence.

The governor stated that the APC would have a trouble-free primary because it is a disciplined political party with disciplined members.

“This is not our first time using this Eagle Square, we have knowledge of the venue already.

“We have already started work on the venue, on security and everything. So, We are ready. I think we are good to go.

“ We are going to have a hitch-free primary. We are a disciplined party and our members will show discipline here on the d-day,” he said. (NAN)